'We hope that the latest round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington ...will contribute to an effective and durable ceasefire,' says official

UN hopes Lebanon-Israel talks will advance ceasefire efforts 'We hope that the latest round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington ...will contribute to an effective and durable ceasefire,' says official

The UN on Thursday expressed hope that a new round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington would help strengthen ceasefire efforts and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

"Turning to Lebanon, we hope that the latest round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel in Washington planned for today and tomorrow, will contribute to an effective and durable ceasefire and open a path towards lasting peace," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told the reporters.

The third round of US-mediated Lebanon-Israel talks began at the State Department on Thursday, as the death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued to rise.

A State Department official told Anadolu that the US is being represented by Counselor Michael Needham, US envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

Lebanon is being represented by Amb. Nada Hamadeh, and Lebanese presidential special envoy Simon Karam, the official said. Amb. Yechiel Leiter, Deputy National Security Advisor Yossi Draznin, and senior military representatives are representing Israel.

Haq said the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to observe "significant" aerial and military activity across its area of operations, including multiple airstrikes on Wednesday by Israel.

"We reiterate our call on all the parties to exercise maximum restraint, ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel and fully respect their obligations under international humanitarian law," he added.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Haq said UN peacekeepers remain engaged in humanitarian coordination efforts.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.

