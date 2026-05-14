'Displaced families are increasingly reporting skin infections and other illnesses as rats and insects enter their tents or contaminate their food,' says spokesman

UN official warns of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza 'Displaced families are increasingly reporting skin infections and other illnesses as rats and insects enter their tents or contaminate their food,' says spokesman

A UN official warned on Thursday of deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, citing growing health risks, limited sanitation access and shortages of educational supplies.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that the UN deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, concluded a two-day visit to Gaza, where he visited a community kitchen serving thousands of meals every day.

"Humanitarian partners say that displaced families are increasingly reporting skin infections and other illnesses as rats and insects enter their tents or contaminate their food.

"We and our partners are doing everything possible to improve sanitation and pest control, but to provide sufficient and longer lasting responses, access to Gaza’s two sanitary landfills near the perimeter must be restored," said Haq.

Turning to the West Bank, Haq said Israeli illegal settler violence continues.

"Yesterday, a child was killed in an incident that involved settlers who stole some 700 livestock in the Ramallah area, driving at least two families away from their homes," he said.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq said from May 5 to May 11, approximately 70 Palestinians, including 10 children, were injured by Israeli forces or settlers.

"So far this year, OCHA has documented over 800 settler attacks that caused casualties or property damage across 220 communities, making an average of six incidents per day," he added.