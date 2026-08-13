Türkiye-Egypt ties are 'at excellent level,' says Turkish foreign minister Ankara, Cairo share 'same stance' on Libya's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, indivisibility, Hakan Fidan says

Relations between Türkiye and Egypt are "at an excellent level" under the leadership of their presidents, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

In a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Egypt's El Alamein city, Fidan said the two countries share the "same stance" on Libya's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and indivisibility.

He said Türkiye and Egypt agreed on the need to take more serious measures on Gaza.

Fidan began a two-day visit to Egypt on Thursday.

During the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and meet senior Egyptian officials, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.