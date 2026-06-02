Türkiye, 7 other countries condemn Israeli raid on Al Aqsa Mosque - Foreign ministers of Türkiye, UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan call for immediate cessation of illegal, provocative Israeli actions

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned the continued raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli occupiers under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers condemned "in the strongest terms the continued raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces, as well as the unfurling of the Israeli flag in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"They stress that these provocative and unacceptable acts constitute a clear violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the historical and legal status of the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also condemned Israel, as the occupying power, for its ongoing systematic violations and measures aimed at altering the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of Muslim and Christian holy sites.

The ministers reiterated their categorical rejection of all attempts to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites, emphasizing that this status must be preserved, while recognizing the special role of the historic Hashemite custodianship in this regard.

The ministers also reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and regulate access to it.

The foreign ministers held the Israeli authorities responsible for these escalatory actions and warned that repeated Israeli violations escalate tensions, fuel instability and extremism, undermine international efforts for peace, and constitute a clear breach of Israel’s obligations under international law.

"They call for the immediate cessation of all such illegal and provocative Israeli practices and reaffirm the need for full respect for the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque," the statement added.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their firm support for the realization of their legitimate and inalienable national rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministers also reaffirmed their support for all efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.