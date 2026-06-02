Regional, global issues also addressed, as well as developments in Asia-Pacific and situation in Mideast, says Hakan Fidan, underlining importance of resolving crises through dialogue and diplomacy

Turkish foreign minister talks ties with Singapore on first stop of Asia-Pacific tour Regional, global issues also addressed, as well as developments in Asia-Pacific and situation in Mideast, says Hakan Fidan, underlining importance of resolving crises through dialogue and diplomacy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that he discussed relations between Türkiye and Singapore on the first stop of his Asia-Pacific tour.

"In our meetings with (Singapore's) Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Interior Minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, we assessed result-oriented steps to further advance our cooperation across a wide range of areas, particularly economy, trade, investment, defence industry, security, digital transformation, and connectivity," Hakan Fidan said on US social media platform X.

Noting that regional and global issues also were addressed, as well as developments in the Asia-Pacific region and the situation in the Middle East, Fidan said that during the meetings the importance of resolving ongoing crises through dialogue and diplomacy were underlined.

"At the event organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), we shared our foreign policy vision and our approach to the guiding role of diplomacy in the face of growing global uncertainties," he added.

"We will continue to further develop our bilateral relations and close cooperation on international platforms with Singapore, a country we regard as strategically important in its region and beyond," he vowed.