Turkish president says NATO Ankara summit concluded successfully, thanks participants, organizers Recep Tayyip Erdogan says summit brought together leaders from NATO's 32 member states, adding event strengthened Ankara's international profile

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the 36th NATO Summit, hosted by Türkiye in Ankara, was concluded successfully, thanking participants, organizers and residents of the capital for helping ensure the event's success.

"We have successfully concluded the 36th NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government, which we hosted in Ankara, Türkiye," said Erdogan in a post on US social media platform X.

Erdogan said the summit, held at the Presidential Complex, brought together the heads of state and government of NATO's 32 member countries, nearly 100 ministers, senior diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and guests.

He said authorities maintained "a delicate balance" between ensuring the highest level of security and protecting citizens' rights and freedoms throughout the summit.

According to Erdogan, security, transportation, coordination and public order measures were carefully planned to safeguard leaders, maintain daily life in the city and ensure the international community received accurate information while minimizing disruptions to residents.

The president said the Presidential National Library served as the international media center, providing a workspace for 1,800 people, 40 editing rooms, and numerous live broadcast locations.

More than 2,500 journalists covered the summit, marking record media participation, he said. Under the coordination of public broadcaster TRT, the event was broadcast worldwide through 96 cameras, 18 outside broadcasting vehicles and live transmissions from 26 locations.

Erdogan said the summit also made "a significant contribution" to promoting Ankara internationally.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow citizens of Ankara for the tolerance and unique hospitality they demonstrated throughout the summit, which also made a significant contribution to promoting our capital," he said.

He also thanked everyone who contributed to the event, including law enforcement personnel, media workers, technical teams, healthcare staff, transportation personnel, protocol officials and catering services.

"On behalf of myself and my nation, I express my gratitude to all my brothers and sisters who worked selflessly to ensure the summit was held smoothly," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for "his cooperation-oriented approach and efforts in the preparation and organization of the NATO Ankara Summit."