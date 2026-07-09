Turkish President Erdogan to host Lebanese premier in Istanbul on Friday

Gizem Nisa Demir
09 July 2026•Update: 09 July 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Istanbul on Friday, according to a Turkish official.
During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss Türkiye-Lebanon bilateral relations "in all aspects," Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on the US social media company X on Thursday.
The visit is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he added.