Turkish President Erdogan to host Lebanese premier in Istanbul on Friday Leaders expected to discuss bilateral ties, Türkiye's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Istanbul on Friday, according to a Turkish official.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss Türkiye-Lebanon bilateral relations "in all aspects," Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on the US social media company X on Thursday.

The visit is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he added.