Meeting takes place after handover of offshore patrol vessel to Romanian Navy, according to presidency

Turkish president meets Romanian counterpart in Istanbul Meeting takes place after handover of offshore patrol vessel to Romanian Navy, according to presidency

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with his Romanian counterpart Nicusor Dan in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Presidency.

The meeting took place at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, following the handover of the patrol vessel TCG Akhisar/OPV "CAm. Roman" to the Romanian Naval Forces Command, the presidency said on the social media platform X.

Erdogan and Dan discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Romania as well as regional and global developments, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, Erdogan said Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing cooperation with Romania in many fields, particularly trade, defense and security, and will continue taking steps to further strengthen bilateral ties, the directorate said on X.

He also underlined the importance of close cooperation between Türkiye and Romania on Black Sea-related issues, noting that Ankara is carrying out meticulous efforts in coordination with other littoral states to ensure and preserve security in the Black Sea.

Erdogan also said Türkiye is making intensive efforts to ensure that the positive momentum toward establishing peace in Iran also contributes to ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief adviser on security and foreign policy, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic.