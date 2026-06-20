US says Iran talks could take place as early as Sunday Vice President JD Vance expresses confidence in maintaining ceasefire as envoys handle technical elements of negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance said Saturday that high-level talks with Iran could take place as early as Sunday.

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments, arrive," Vance told Fox News, adding that this could happen “as soon as tomorrow.”

He said such processes "are always a little bit in flux" but confirmed that US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are already on the ground addressing "technical elements" of the negotiations.

Vance also expressed being "very confident" that Washington can sustain the current ceasefire despite any potential differences in strategic implementation.

The vice president indicated that he may travel to Switzerland in the coming days to personally participate in the negotiations, but added that the ongoing efforts are a "delicate coordination dance" involving various diplomatic protocols.

"The Qataris and the Pakistanis want to make sure that we do this in the right way," he said.

He said US President Donald Trump extended an "outstretched hand," implying that a fundamental shift in Tehran's behavior could result in a "different relationship" between the two countries.

He added that while Washington will benefit regardless of the outcome of negotiations, the next steps are “very much up to the Iranians.”

A meeting between the two sides in Switzerland was scheduled for Friday but postponed to a later date.

Meanwhile, Iran announced a delegation will travel to Switzerland to "seek implementation" of US commitments on the memorandum and determine how Washington will "fulfill obligations."

Oil tanker traffic in Strait of Hormuz returns to pre-war levels

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Vance claimed that 16 million barrels of oil were exported through the waterway on Friday.

He characterized this volume as a record exceeding levels seen even before the war began on Feb. 28.

US Central Command reported a further increase in commercial ship traffic on Saturday, noting that safe passage remained "intact" as 55 merchant vessels transited the waterway. The command said these ships moved large quantities of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.

However, the statement came concurrently with Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announcing that the strait “will be closed” due to alleged US breach of commitments and Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

Vance clarified that any vessels currently being redirected in the area are being moved for safety rather than due to an Iranian blockade.

He explained that the memorandum of understanding contemplates a 30-day period to de-mine the strategic waterway, noting that the US Navy or other regional forces may steer ships away from active minefields.