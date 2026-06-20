Syria says 2 soldiers killed by unknown assailants in Aleppo province Soldiers killed near Manbij, state media reports, citing Defense Ministry

Two Syrian soldiers were killed by unknown assailants in the northern province of Aleppo, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The soldiers were killed in an attack near the city of Manbij, the state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, several areas of Syria have witnessed security incidents linked to activities of unknown armed groups.

Under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the new Syrian administration has sought to stabilize the security situation and pursue former regime members accused of involvement in abuses against civilians during the civil war that lasted from 2011 to 2024.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel