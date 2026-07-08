Turkish President Erdogan receives Italy's Meloni in Ankara Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Meloni hold closed-door talks on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the capital, Ankara.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came on the second day of the NATO summit.

The summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization, and continued support for Ukraine.

Türkiye – a member of NATO for nearly 75 years – joined the alliance in 1952.