Israeli army turns 4 homes in Tell into military outposts

Israeli occupiers raid areas near Nablus in northern West Bank under army protection Israeli army turns 4 homes in Tell into military outposts

Israeli occupiers, under army protection, raided areas west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus and the nearby town of Tell on Friday morning, according to witnesses.

An Anadolu correspondent said dozens of occupiers entered the Ain al-Mazrab area of Tell, as well as the al-Ameriya area and its surroundings west of Nablus, under the protection of Israeli forces.

The occupiers left less than 30 minutes after arriving.

The raid came after occupier groups called for a mass march to Tell on Friday.

It also came a day after the Israeli army turned four homes in the town into military outposts.

The latest raid follows an occupier attack on Tell a week earlier that killed four Palestinians, wounded several others and set homes, vehicles and other Palestinian property ablaze.

Two Israelis were also killed in the violence, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Occupier attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank alongside near-daily Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps.