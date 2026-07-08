Meeting in Türkiye, alliance leaders announce over $50B in new defense procurements, pledge €70B in military support for Ukraine in 2026

NATO reaffirms alliance unity, collective defense in Ankara declaration Meeting in Türkiye, alliance leaders announce over $50B in new defense procurements, pledge €70B in military support for Ukraine in 2026

NATO leaders on Wednesday reaffirmed their "ironclad commitment" to collective defense and alliance unity, declaring that "an attack on one is an attack on all" in a summit declaration adopted in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Ankara Summit Declaration said the allies remain committed to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, the transatlantic bond, and a 360-degree approach to deterrence and defense, describing "unity, solidarity and collective strength as the foundation of peace, security and prosperity" for the alliance's one billion citizens.

Citing Russia as a long-term threat to Euro-Atlantic security and terrorism as a persistent challenge, the allies said European members and Canada last year increased investments in core defense requirements by more than $139 billion.

The leaders announced more than $50 billion in new defense procurements and committed to expanding collective manufacturing capacity, accelerating innovation with industry, and removing defense trade barriers among allies.

They also pledged continued investment in advanced military capabilities, including deep precision strikes, integrated air and missile defense, uncrewed systems, intelligence, space, and cyber capabilities, as well as the development of an interoperable transatlantic warfighting cloud and the adoption of artificial intelligence models.

On Ukraine, NATO said the allies remain united in their "unwavering support" for Kyiv's freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, pledging €70 billion ($80 billion) in military equipment, assistance, and training in 2026 while affirming sovereign commitments to sustain at least equivalent levels in 2027. The declaration also welcomed the European Union's multi-year Ukraine Support Loan.

The allies reiterated that Iran "must never have a nuclear weapon" and called on Tehran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz before thanking Türkiye for hosting the landmark summit.