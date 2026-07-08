54 'terrorists' also killed during military operations across southwestern Balochistan province, says army spokesman

38 security personnel, 4 civilians killed in clashes in Pakistan 54 'terrorists' also killed during military operations across southwestern Balochistan province, says army spokesman

At least 38 security personnel, four civilians, and 54 "terrorists" were killed in clashes during multiple military operations across southwestern Pakistan over the last four days, the army said on Wednesday.

In the latest operation, at least 11 security personnel and 19 "terrorists" were killed Wednesday when security forces responded to a blockade of a major highway by militants in the Lasbella district of Balochistan province, military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a news briefing in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Several "terrorists" were also injured during the operation, he added.

The incident – the latest in a string of renewed "terror" attacks in recent months – came a day after nine policemen were killed in a clash with "terrorists" in the Ziarat district.

With the latest casualties, Chaudhry said that 38 security personnel, including 27 policemen and 11 army troops, lost their lives in clashes during three separate operations against "terrorists" across Balochistan over the past four days.



Four civilians also lost their lives in the clashes, he said.

At least 54 militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were also killed in the clashes and operations, he added.

Both groups are designated as terrorist outfits by both Pakistan and the UN Security Council.

The army spokesman also accused India and Afghanistan of being allegedly involved in the latest attacks.

There was no immediate reaction from either New Delhi or Kabul to the accusation. The two countries, in the past, have denied such allegations.



​​​​​​​Balochistan, a mineral-rich region and a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been plagued by separatist militancy.