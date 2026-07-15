'I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know — they know the story,' president says

Trump warns Iran: 'They better behave' 'I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know — they know the story,' president says

US President Donald Trump issued a new warning Wednesday to Iran, saying Tehran understands Washington's position and cautioned that it "better behave" amid tensions between the two countries.

After arriving in the state of Pennsylvania, where he is scheduled to address the Defense and Innovation Summit, Trump declined to set a specific deadline for Iran.

"I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know — they know the story. They better behave," he added.

Trump later said Iran wants to make a deal.

"They're nasty people, but they want to make a deal. I can tell you they want to make a deal," he told Fox News.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said Wednesday that Tehran "must always be prepared" for war, stressing the need to "use the tools of diplomacy" to advance national interests.

The US and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, triggered by US-Israeli attacks against Tehran in February.

Trump said Tuesday that strikes against Iran would continue in the coming days, warning that the US will begin targeting power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched another round of strikes against Iran on Tuesday and announced the resumption of a naval blockade as of 4 pm ET (2000GMT).