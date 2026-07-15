'We have never sought war and do not seek it now,' Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf says amid ongoing escalation with US

Iran's top negotiator says Tehran ‘must always be ready’ for war, keeps door open for talks with US 'We have never sought war and do not seek it now,' Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf says amid ongoing escalation with US

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said on Wednesday that Tehran "must always be prepared" for war, while stressing the need to "use the tools of diplomacy" to advance national interests.

"We have never sought war and do not seek it now, but we must always be prepared for battle and stand ready to defend our national security and interests to the last breath,” Qalibaf said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

"At the same time, we must also use diplomacy and negotiations to advance and safeguard our national interests," he added.

The US and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war, triggered by US-Israeli attacks against Tehran in February.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes against Iran will continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that Washington will begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, however, said Wednesday that Tehran has “no plans for negotiations at the moment.”

Iran is currently "focused on defense," Baqaei said in his comments carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran’s Health Ministry said early Wednesday that at least 35 people were killed and over 300 others injured in recent US attacks on the country’s south.