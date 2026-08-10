Kuwait congratulated Pakistan on signing a tripartite defense agreement with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, Islamabad's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

In a late-night phone call, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah "felicitated" his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar "on the recent signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement."

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Mecca.

The pact considers an armed attack against any of the three countries an attack against all of them and aims to strengthen collective deterrence and expand defense cooperation.

The agreement follows years of consultations among Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad aimed at strengthening defense cooperation and coordinating responses to shared security challenges based on their strategic interests.

It came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict between Iran and the US, which has raised concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve freedom of navigation.

The two ministers also discussed the regional situation, including occupied East Jerusalem.

They discussed Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, including the follow-up to Jarrah's recent visit to Pakistan, and ways to further enhance cooperation and investment in key sectors.