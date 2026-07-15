'Almost 10 years ago today, the treacherous terrorist organization, FETO, tried to topple the elected government,' says Ambassador Sedat Onal

Turkish Embassy in US marks 10th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt 'Almost 10 years ago today, the treacherous terrorist organization, FETO, tried to topple the elected government,' says Ambassador Sedat Onal

The Turkish Embassy in the US hosted a commemoration ceremony Wednesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

The ceremony started with a moment of silence and the Turkish national anthem, followed by a Quran recitation in honor of the coup bid’s victims.

"Almost 10 years ago today, the treacherous terrorist organization, FETO, tried to topple the elected government," said Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal.

Türkiye has made "substantial progress" in terms of diminishing and dismantling this terror organization, said Onal.

He added that "unfortunately," FETO is still present in America and across the world.

"But our fight, and our resolve to fight with them, continues," he said.

Hulusi Akar, chairman of the Turkish Parliament's National Defense Committee, who is in Washington for talks, said the day is important to remember the heroes.

"The Turkish nation defeated not only the coup attempt but also terrorism," said Akar, who stressed that Ankara's objective is a “terror-free Türkiye.”

Oussama Jammal, secretary-general of the US Council of Muslim Organizations, said he is "deeply honored" to stand with the Turkish people.

In a video message to the event, congressman Joe Wilson said the day honors the "courage and resilience" of those who stood in the defense of their nation's democratic institutions.

Wilson, who is co-chairman of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye relations and Turkish-Americans, said the US and Türkiye share a "longstanding partnership" built on common security interests and decades of cooperation.

"US-Türkiye relations have a bright future. I look forward to continuing our work together to deepen the partnership and wish the people of Türkiye peace, prosperity, and a bright future," he added.

Congressman Pete Sessions marked the anniversary with a video message.

FETO and its late US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated a defeated coup July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Gulen died Oct. 20, 2024, in the US state of Pennsylvania. His death was officially confirmed through a document conveyed to Turkish authorities by the US State Department.