Saudi Chief of General Staff, Deputy Commander of US Central Command discuss bolstering military cooperation to advance shared interests

Saudi, US officials discuss military cooperation Saudi Chief of General Staff, Deputy Commander of US Central Command discuss bolstering military cooperation to advance shared interests

Saudi Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili, met on Wednesday with the Deputy Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, to discuss military cooperation.

They discussed ways "to develop cooperation in military fields, in order to achieve common interests" between the two countries, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X.

No further details were revealed as yet regarding the content of their discussions.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US and Iran exchanging attacks over the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting also intensified in Yemen between government forces and the Houthis, who launched attacks into Saudi territory, breaking years of calm.