'Repeated nationwide outages continue to disrupt access to electricity, clean water, telecommunications, health services and economic activity,' says spokesperson

Cuba's nationwide blackouts deepen humanitarian needs: UN 'Repeated nationwide outages continue to disrupt access to electricity, clean water, telecommunications, health services and economic activity,' says spokesperson

The UN said Wednesday that repeated nationwide power outages in Cuba are worsening humanitarian needs by disrupting access to electricity, clean water, health care and essential services.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said humanitarian officials were monitoring "the impact of yesterday's nationwide power grid collapse, the third in just one week and the fifth since the beginning of the year."

He said the UN and its partners have provided clean water to nearly 500,000 people and food assistance to more than 900,000 as of the end of June.

"Repeated nationwide outages continue to disrupt access to electricity, clean water, telecommunications, health services and economic activity, further deepening humanitarian needs across Cuba," noted Dujarric.

Saying that hospitals in Havana have limited services, he said that water pumping stations in Havana and Santiago de Cuba have been severely affected due to fuel shortages, raising the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks.

He added that the UN's $94 million humanitarian plan to support 2 million people is only 40% funded.

Cuba grapples with its worst economic crisis in decades, including severe fuel shortages and repeated power failures.

Authorities have blamed much of the deterioration on tighter US measures, saying Washington has disrupted oil supplies, pressured companies doing business with Cuba and restricted the island's access to international credit and financing.