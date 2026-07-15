Kulbus lies in Sudan's far west near border with Chad

Insecurity displaces nearly 600 people from Sudan's Kulbus, UN migration agency says Kulbus lies in Sudan's far west near border with Chad

Nearly 600 people were displaced from the town of Kulbus and surrounding villages in Sudan's West Darfur state in recent days amid deteriorating security conditions, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the UN migration agency said its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams estimated that 595 people had fled Kulbus and nearby areas between July 10 and 13 due to escalating insecurity.

The displaced civilians sought refuge in other parts of Kulbus, while some crossed the border into neighboring Chad, the organization said.

On Friday, the El Fasher Resistance Committees accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out killings, intimidation and other abuses against civilians in Kulbus.

The RSF entered the town on Friday following clashes with the Sudanese army and allied groups, which had positioned their forces outside the town.

On June 29, the Sudanese army and the Joint Force announced that they had captured Kulbus from the RSF after fierce clashes.

Kulbus lies in Sudan's far west near the border with Chad, around 160 kilometers (100 miles) from El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions of others.