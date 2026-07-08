'I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight,' US president says

Trump says US will 'probably' hit Iran 'hard' again Wednesday night 'I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight,' US president says

The US will "probably" hit Iran again on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump warned, after US strikes against Tehran following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night, very, very. Probably hit them hard again tonight. I'll give him a little warning. We're going to hit him hard tonight," Trump said at a meeting with Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Trump reiterated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed last month with Iran to end the conflict was “over.”

"It's a very interesting question to me. I think it's over," Trump said when asked whether the framework deal was dead.

‘We may take over Kharg Island’

Trump also said the US on Tuesday night had attacked Iran's Kharg Island.

"We knocked out a piece. I said: 'Don't touch the oil, because maybe we'll take over Kharg Island. We may take over Kharg Island'," he said.

Trump again warned Iran of a possible “big attack.”

The US knocked out about 28 Iranian boats last night, he said.

Asked if the US is going to try to take out more tonight, Trump said: “Normally I wouldn't tell you, I wouldn't tell you, but you know what, there's not a thing they can do about it. So, the answer is probably.”

He also said he was reimposing the naval blockade on Iran.

‘Both Zelenskyy, Putin want to see settlement’

Trump said it was a "great honor" to meet Zelenskyy. "He wants to see a settlement, and I think (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin wants to see a settlement," he said.

The US president also said Putin wants to end the war.

"He wants to end it soon. And I asked him, and we talked. I talked to him a lot. I talked to him a little bit less, but the relationship is very good. But I talked to President Putin a lot. He wants to end the war," he added.

Trump further noted that the US will give Ukraine a license to make Patriot missiles.

He also praised this week's NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, saying: “We just had our NATO meeting, and it was a great meeting.”

For his part, Zelenskyy renewed his gratitude to Trump and the American people for their support for his country, thanking the US president for the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed that Ukraine is happy to begin work with the US on a "Drone Deal" between the two countries.

Zelenskyy said he does not know what conditions his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wants for establishing peace, but stated they are “changing anyway, because at the very beginning of full-scale war, he was stronger. And now, I think he is losing initiative on the battlefield.”

"We are trying to move this war to the sky from the battlefield. That’s why we now began to control (the) battlefield. This is very important," he added, arguing for technology's growing importance in comparison to sheer manpower.