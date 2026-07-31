FIFA says private investment would unlock billions for football, but critics warn proposal could reshape governance of world's biggest sport

In 5 questions: FIFA’s World Cup investment plan that has split global football FIFA says private investment would unlock billions for football, but critics warn proposal could reshape governance of world's biggest sport

FIFA says private investment would unlock billions for football, but critics warn proposal could reshape governance of world's biggest sport

UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation have rejected the plan, with Europe threatening to boycott FIFA competitions

FIFA’s 211 member associations have until Sept. 19 to make their decision, setting up a vote that could reshape the commercial future of the World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s proposal to open the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup to private investors has triggered one of the biggest disputes in modern football.

While Infantino argues the plan would generate billions for the game, UEFA and other associations have threatened to boycott FIFA competitions unless the proposal is abandoned.

Here is what the plan would do – and why it has divided world football:

1 – What is FIFA proposing?

FIFA wants to establish a new commercial subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise, or FFE.

It would manage FIFA’s commercial rights – including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing – and oversee the operational delivery of the World Cup and other men’s, women’s and youth tournaments.

FIFA says it would permanently own and control the company.

2 – How much would be sold – and to whom?

FFE would be valued at about $20 billion, with private investors offered a minority, non-controlling stake of up to 20%.

The sale could raise as much as $4.2 billion.

Thrive Eternal, founded by US investor Joshua Kushner, is expected to lead the investor group, while JPMorgan is advising FIFA. Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

3 – Why does FIFA want to do it?

FIFA says FFE would unlock the commercial potential of its competitions and allow more money to be invested in football development worldwide.

Each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would receive $20 million between 2027 and 2030, regardless of its position on the proposal. Those choosing to participate could access an additional one-off payment of up to $20 million.

If the proposal is approved, each member association would be eligible for a one-off $20 million payment through the new FIFA Fast Forward Programme. This would be alongside $20 million over the next four years under the existing FIFA Forward Programme, bringing the total to $40 million.

If the stake sale is rejected, associations would instead only receive $10 million through FIFA Forward by 2030.

FIFA says the plan could increase total development funding to more than $10 billion over four years and insists that “nobody is selling football.”

Critics question why external investment is needed when FIFA has billions of dollars in reserves and no debt.

4 – Who has opposed the plan?

UEFA and all 55 European associations have rejected the proposal and threatened to boycott FIFA competitions unless it is abandoned.

Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and its 41 associations have also rejected it, citing concerns over transparency, governance and the lack of proper consultation.

The Asian Football Confederation, representing 47 associations, has joined UEFA and Concacaf in opposition, although it has not threatened a boycott. Together, the three confederations represent 143 of FIFA’s 211 members.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stopped short of rejecting the proposal and will evaluate the plan at an executive committee meeting next week.

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) also said it would discuss the issue at its August executive meeting.

South America’s CONMEBOL has yet to announce a public position, although media reports suggest its president, Alejandro Dominguez, supports Infantino’s initiative.

Opposition has also extended beyond confederations.

The World Leagues Association (WLA) and European Leagues, representing many of the world’s leading domestic competitions, have rejected the proposal, arguing that football’s future should not be decided without proper consultation.

5 – What happens next?

The dispute is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, resigned with immediate effect. He warned that the proposal was “a bad deal” that was “mortgaging football’s future without any compelling justification.”

FIFA’s 211 member associations have until Sept. 19 to consider the proposal.

FFE can only be established if it secures support from a majority of the associations – at least 106 – and receives the necessary approval from the FIFA Council.

The proposal could be approved, rejected or amended. Without majority support, FIFA says its commercial structure will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, UEFA has made clear that its boycott threat will remain in place unless the proposal is abandoned.

Such a boycott would place future FIFA tournaments in unprecedented uncertainty, given Europe’s central role in international football.