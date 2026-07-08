'Decisions about future of Greenland are for Greenlanders and Danes to decide,' says spokesperson

EU voices full solidarity with Denmark over Greenland after Trump again pushes for US acquisition 'Decisions about future of Greenland are for Greenlanders and Danes to decide,' says spokesperson

The European Commission on Wednesday reaffirmed its full support for Denmark and Greenland, stressing that any decision on the future of Greenland must be made solely by Greenlanders and Danes, following renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump about acquiring the Arctic island.

"Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenlanders and Danes to decide," European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill told reporters at a press briefing in Brussels.

Gill emphasized that "territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and inviolability of borders are fundamental principles of international law," describing them as essential values for both the EU and the broader international community.

"We will not stop defending them, and the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," he said.

The comments came after Trump again expressed his desire to acquire Greenland on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, calling US control of the island a historical and strategic necessity.

Trump argued that the United States should not have returned Greenland after protecting the territory following Nazi Germany's invasion of Denmark during World War II.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected Trump's remarks, reiterating that Greenland "is not for sale" and that only the people of Greenland can determine the island's future.