Trump rebuffs Iranian response to latest US proposal to end war Tehran recently sent reply through Pakistani mediators as ceasefire efforts struggle

US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Iran’s response to the latest US proposal for ending the war between the two sides.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The post came hours after Iranian state-run media reported that Tehran had sent its response to the latest US proposal through Pakistani mediators.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the latest US proposal for ending the war was sent to the Pakistani mediator today,” the IRNA news agency said.

Official broadcaster IRIB said the response focused on ending the war imposed by the US and Israel on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and ensuring shipping security.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May, the Israeli army continues to carry out daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline, giving way to diplomacy for a permanent solution to the war.