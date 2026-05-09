Egyptian president reiterates Cairo's unwavering support for the security and stability of Arab states

Sisi, Macron discuss developments in regional issues, tensions in the region Egyptian president reiterates Cairo's unwavering support for the security and stability of Arab states

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday discussed developments in regional issues as well as regional tensions.

The discussions came during a meeting between the two leaders in the Egyptian city of New Borg El-Arab on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new Senghor University campus, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Macron arrived in Egypt’s port city of Alexandria on Saturday at the start of an African tour that also includes stops in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Al-Sisi and Macron addressed "developments in regional issues and tensions in the region and their impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation," with the Egyptian president outlining his country's efforts to contain the tensions.

He stressed "the need to spare the region further escalation and instability, given its negative repercussions on regional and global security, as well as its impact on supply chains, trade, and transportation."

He reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for the security and stability of Arab states.

Al-Sisi called on his French counterpart to strengthen bilateral cooperation in several fields, including trade, investment, industry, and education.

Macron, for his part, commended Egypt's efforts, expressing his hope for a swift resolution to the current crisis that would restore peace and stability to the Middle East.

Kenya and Ethiopia

Egyptian state media reported that al-Sisi received Macron upon his arrival in Alexandria.

Founded in Alexandria, Senghor University is one of the main institutions affiliated with the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (International Organization of the Francophonie).

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron’s visit to Alexandria is intended to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

The two leaders are also expected to visit the 15th-century Citadel of Qaitbay, which was built on the site of the ancient Lighthouse of Alexandria.

Macron will travel to Nairobi on Sunday for talks with Kenyan President William Ruto, with several bilateral agreements expected to be signed.

On Monday and Tuesday, Macron and Ruto will co-chair the “Africa Forward” summit, the first African leaders’ summit attended by Macron since he took office in 2017, according to the French presidency.

Macron will conclude his tour on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, where he is set to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and attend a meeting at the headquarters of the African Union focused on strengthening joint responses to peace and security issues.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul