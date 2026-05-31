Malta's Labour Party wins 4th consecutive election under Premier Abela Prime minister hails 'historic' victory as opposition concedes defeat with narrow gap

Malta's governing Labour Party secured a "historic" fourth consecutive election victory on Sunday, returning Prime Minister Robert Abela to power after a snap parliamentary vote.

While Labour maintained its grip on government, data collected by both major parties indicated the margin of victory could be below 19,000 votes, suggesting a stronger show by the opposition Nationalist Party than in previous elections.

Speaking after the result, Abela described the outcome as "a win for all Maltese and Gozitans" and said his government would move ahead with implementing its electoral program.

"Today's result is a historic fourth win," Abela said, calling for national unity and urging supporters to celebrate respectfully.

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg conceded defeat and congratulated Abela, but said the campaign had marked "the rebirth of something beautiful" for his party.

"You should never be embarrassed for wanting change," Borg told supporters in a message posted on Facebook, pledging that the opposition would continue its work.

Voters on Saturday elected the 65 members of Malta's House of Representatives for a five-year term. Abela called the election several months early, arguing the country needed stability amid global uncertainty.