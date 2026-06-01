Announcement comes amid escalation in Lebanon following Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings in Beirut's southern suburbs

Iraqi Airways suspends Beirut flights over regional security concerns Announcement comes amid escalation in Lebanon following Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings in Beirut's southern suburbs

Iraqi Airways announced Monday that its flights to Beirut have been suspended due to “security conditions and the prevailing situation in the region.”

In a statement, the national carrier said the measure was taken “to ensure the safety of passengers” and in line with decisions and instructions related to aviation safety.

The airline said flights to the Lebanese capital would resume once approval is granted by Iraq’s crisis cell and the relevant authorities.

Iraqi Airways “will resume operating flights to Beirut and announce flight schedules through its official channels,” the statement said.

The announcement came amid growing escalation in Lebanon following a series of Israeli airstrikes and evacuation warnings issued for parts of Beirut's southern suburbs.