Iran warns residents of northern Israel to evacuate if Beirut attacked Crossing of red lines in Lebanon and Gaza means direct war, say Iranian forces

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned residents of northern Israel on Monday to leave the area if Israel carries out threats to expand attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs, according to remarks carried by the state-run IRNA news agency.

The headquarters said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to bomb Beirut and the Dahieh district in the Lebanese capital and issued evacuation warnings to residents there.

It warned that if such threats are carried out, residents of northern Israel and military settlements should leave the area if they wish to avoid harm.

In a post on US social media platform X, the Intelligence Organization of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran views any crossing of what it described as red lines in Lebanon and Gaza as a direct war and an attempt to impose costs on Iran’s national security and the so-called resistance axis.

The statement said Iran would respond through what it described as defensive operations, including “opening new fronts” while maintaining its position on the Strait of Hormuz.

“Whoever sows the wind will reap the whirlwind,” the post said.

Separately, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, said on X that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian management and warned that Tehran would not allow what he described as a continued naval blockade.

“The Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s management. We will not allow the continuation of the naval blockade, nor will further escalation in Lebanon be tolerated,” Rezaei wrote.