The Netherlands has halted the return of Lebanese asylum seekers due to a “fragile security situation” in Lebanon, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

The decision was announced by Asylum Minister Marjolein van den Brink, who said the situation in Lebanon is considered “fragile” and does not allow for safe returns at this time.

Van den Brink said no decisions will be made on Lebanese asylum applications for the next six months and no deportations will take place during the period.

She added that the measure could be extended by another six months depending on developments, and said the situation in Lebanon is being closely monitored.

Van den Brink said the suspension does not apply to individuals suspected of war crimes, who may still be returned to ensure security in the Netherlands.

Cases involving Lebanese nationals who applied for asylum in another EU country will continue under existing rules, the ministry said.

A previous suspension of decisions and returns was in place until May last year. Since its lifting, the Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service has not carried out any forced returns of Lebanese nationals.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered to deepen the incursion and the country's forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle.

One of Iran's conditions for a deal to permanently end the war with the US is the end of fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.