Guards killed by explosion of projectiles at military site in Qom province, Iranian media says

2 IRGC members killed in explosion of war remnants in central Iran Guards killed by explosion of projectiles at military site in Qom province, Iranian media says

Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an explosion involving projectiles left over from recent US-Israeli strikes in central Iran, local media reported Monday.

The state news agency IRNA, citing a statement from the public relations office of the IRGC’s Ali Ibn Abi Talib Corps in Qom province, said the incident occurred at a military site in the province.

According to the IRGC, the two personnel were stationed in “defensive positions” in Qom province when they were killed by the explosion of projectiles remaining from what Iranian authorities refer to as the “Ramadan War.”

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.