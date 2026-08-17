Gasoline prices have climbed nearly 30% from year ago, while diesel is up about 47%, according to AAA

‘It’s just ridiculous’: Rising gas prices shape Americans’ views of Iran war Gasoline prices have climbed nearly 30% from year ago, while diesel is up about 47%, according to AAA

Gasoline prices have climbed nearly 30% from year ago, while diesel is up about 47%, according to AAA

Vice President JD Vance says keeping oil, gas prices low is now ‘goal number 1’ as Washington pushes to secure passage through Strait of Hormuz

Oil analyst warns lower prices are ‘a bit unrealistic’ while conflict continues, with uncertainty driving volatility in global markets

For Americans filling their tanks thousands of miles from the fighting in Iran, the economic consequences of the nearly six-month conflict are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

As of Monday, the national average price for regular gasoline had climbed to $4.06 a gallon from $3.14 a year ago, an increase of nearly 30%, according to the American Automobile Association. Diesel had risen even more sharply, from $3.70 to $5.45 a gallon, up about 47%.

The pressure has become an increasingly explicit concern for the Trump administration as it seeks to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.

US Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that bringing down oil and gasoline prices was now the priority for Washington's actions in Iran.

“I know that oil is down today and it's way down from the highs in the early days of the conflict,” Vance told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “That's goal number one – keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country.”

But the market quickly underscored the difficulty of that task.

By Friday, oil prices were rising again amid renewed tensions and uncertainty over supplies from the Middle East, highlighting the volatility that has persisted as the conflict drags on.

Paying the price at home

Greg and Doris, a couple visiting Washington DC from Virginia, know that strain particularly well.

The pair, who have been married for 54 years, travel across the country in a recreational vehicle, meaning they regularly fill up with diesel.

“The diesel prices are all $5 a gallon. It's just ridiculous. The whole thing,” Greg told Anadolu.

They asked that only their first names be used because of their political views and said they strongly opposed the Trump administration's decision to enter the conflict.

Doris said that US President Donald Trump’s motivation for entering the conflict was clear – to “please Netanyahu,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Now in their 70s, the couple said they worry about what prolonged conflict and higher costs could mean for younger Americans.

“We’re in the twilight of our life. We don’t have much left,” Greg said. “The individuals that are living right now and growing up in this … it’s going to be a normal thing for them.”

But despite the higher prices, not everyone is ready to pass judgment on the administration's strategy.

David Park, a college student, said he believes the conflict is part of a much broader geopolitical struggle and that the administration should be given more time.

“In the grand scheme of things, it's not just Trump being erratic,” he told Anadolu.

Park described the conflict as a “proxy war against China,” arguing that energy supplies to Beijing form part of the broader strategic picture.

While Park previously drove an electric vehicle until it was totaled, he said he understands the importance of oil to the US economy – and has noticed how expensive fuel has become.

"It's like LA prices right now," he said, referring to California's consistently high gasoline prices.

He also acknowledged growing uncertainty about what Washington can ultimately achieve with the Iran war.

“A lot of things that the administration tried to accomplish in the first three months, they weren’t able to. So I’m kind of concerned about their objective,” he said.

Why Hormuz matters at the pump

Even though the US is the world's largest oil producer, oil prices are set globally, meaning disruptions elsewhere can still drive up costs for American consumers.

The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, historically carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas shipments.

Disruptions to shipping through the strait can therefore quickly ripple through global energy markets, raising transportation and insurance costs and fueling uncertainty over supplies.

That helps explain why securing passage through Hormuz has taken center stage for the US government in Iran, shifting the focus from Washington's initial objective of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Despite these stated objectives to resume normal shipping through the waterway, oil analyst Matt McClain said oil prices are likely to remain high until the conflict ends.

“Wanting to keep gas prices on the lower side when it comes to an ongoing conflict is, quite honestly, a bit unrealistic because of all the volatility that’s taking place within the conflict itself,” he told Anadolu.​​​​​​​

“We just simply don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow versus today which could dramatically impact the price of oil.”

McClain also raised concerns about the use of oil reserves to cushion supply disruptions and price increases.

“We are looking at years in the making when it comes to a resupply of all of the global reserves that have been used in order to try to keep oil prices and gas prices from becoming worse than they have already been,” he said.

He argued that rebuilding those reserves and returning to conditions seen before the conflict could take years.

Park also believes relief will not come immediately.

“It's not going to work right away, obviously,” he said, calling the Strait of Hormuz Iran’s main bargaining chip.

“I think it's going to be very tough for the two parties to negotiate.”

Higher prices become a political problem

With midterm elections approaching in November, the pressure at the pump is increasingly carrying political consequences at home.

A recent Politico Poll found that 46% of Americans said changes in gasoline prices would affect how they planned to vote in November. Among those respondents, just under 40% said they were considering voting for a different party than they normally would.

For Greg, the political pressure carries echoes of another US presidency shaped in part by turmoil involving Iran and energy insecurity.

“It's almost like deja vu with Carter,” he said.

The comparison is not exact, but the late 1970s offer an example of how energy insecurity abroad can become a potent political problem at home.

In 1979, Americans faced gasoline shortages and long lines at filling stations amid the global oil shock that followed the Iranian Revolution. Some states introduced restrictions that allowed motorists to buy gasoline only on designated days.

Later that year, the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran began the 444-day Iran hostage crisis, compounding the economic and political difficulties facing President Jimmy Carter.

The hostages were only released on Jan. 20, 1981, the day Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as president.

Diplomacy struggles to deliver relief

The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of efforts to reduce both military and economic pressure.

A June memorandum between Washington and Tehran sought to restore commercial shipping and reduce tensions while opening a window for further negotiations. However, the agreement failed to restore normal shipping through Hormuz, and on Monday, the 60-day deadline for reaching a final deal expired.

Iran has also held talks with Oman over arrangements intended to provide safe passage for vessels through the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said those discussions had made progress despite continuing disagreements with Washington.

“Despite US obstruction, the talks have made positive progress over the past three weeks, and an agreement has been reached on the shipping route map,” he said Saturday.

Even so, Tehran maintains that lasting security in the strait cannot be achieved while the US naval blockade remains in place.

For Americans already paying substantially more at the pump, the diplomatic deadlock underscores the uncertainty over how long the disruption will last and when prices will begin to ease.

For Greg, however, the answer is even more pessimistic.

“The strait is not going to be open until Trump is out,” he predicted.​​​​​​​

