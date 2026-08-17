The Mecca Agreement is neither a ‘Sunni NATO’ nor a declaration of complete US withdrawal. Rather, it is an early phase in the shift from unipolar security dependency towards a multi-actor, flexible, and interest-driven network of arrangements

Mecca Joint Defense Agreement: Reestablishment of regional order and shadow of global power competition The Mecca Agreement is neither a ‘Sunni NATO’ nor a declaration of complete US withdrawal. Rather, it is an early phase in the shift from unipolar security dependency towards a multi-actor, flexible, and interest-driven network of arrangements

Associate Professor Orhan Karaoglu is an international relations expert.

At first glance, the Joint Defense Agreement signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan on Aug. 7, 2026, resembles a standard collective security pact. In reality, it marks a much broader shift: the tangible unraveling of a regional order long anchored by unilateral US security guarantees. Although the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all directly evokes NATO's Article 5, the pact's true significance arises not from its legal text, but from its timing. It arrives amidst an ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran, growing doubts over Washington's capacity to shield its allies, and an accelerating global shift toward multipolarity.

The erosion of the US security umbrella

For decades, the Gulf states built their security model on arms procurement, base hosting, and strategic dependency. The fatal flaw in this arrangement was its reliance on the domestic political calculus of Washington. The escalation between Iran, the US, and Israel, which erupted in June 2025 and dragged on into February 2026, exposed that vulnerability. Even as American bases came under direct fire, Washington's willingness to intervene remained erratic and uncertain. Against this backdrop, the Mecca pact does not signal an outright break with the US. Instead, it marks a transition from what Riyadh describes as a single-layer defense doctrine to a multi-layered security network. Most defense analysts agree that this pact is not a Muslim NATO. Rather, it represents an arrangement that aligns with Washington's broader push toward regional burden-sharing, one that remains anchored to the US security architecture while carving out greater strategic autonomy.

Strategic complementarity and operational constraints

The strength of the pact lies in the complementary assets of its three signatories: Saudi Arabia's financial leverage and geographic centrality along the Hormuz-Red Sea-Bab el-Mandeb maritime corridor, Türkiye's regional influence alongside its NATO experience and robust defense industry, and Pakistan's nuclear deterrence coupled with its experienced ground forces.

However, the signatories have yet to establish an integrated command structure, a unified doctrine, or concrete military obligations, leaving the pact for now as a political signal with institutional potential. Furthermore, their respective postures toward Tehran diverge significantly: constrained by shared borders, trade ties, and diplomatic intermediary roles, neither Ankara nor Islamabad is inclined to maintain an outright confrontational front against Iran. This distinction indicates that the alliance functions less as a purely anti-Iran bloc and more as a deterrence-driven insurance policy.

Regional polarization: A third axis

The strategic significance of the Mecca pact lies in its introduction of a third pole into an otherwise polarized regional architecture defined by Iran and its aligned networks on one side, and the US-Israel axis on the other. Rather than pursuing active confrontation with either bloc, this third alignment is structured to prevent either party from securing regional hegemony.

This quest for equilibrium makes its timing, closely following a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, far from coincidental. A counter-alignment comprising Israel, Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration, and India is taking shape as a counterweight to the Mecca pact, crystallizing two rival blocs across an expanse stretching from the Eastern Mediterranean to South Asia. Initiatives such as the Hejaz Railway project, designed to bypass Israel, underscore the economic and logistical fronts of this rivalry. The push to present an alternative to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) demonstrates that strategic competition is increasingly contested along critical trade routes.

The undercurrent of great power competition: The US and China

Restricting this analysis strictly to regional dynamics risks missing a pivotal structural reality. Pakistan's formal strategic partnership with China positions the pact's nuclear-capable signatory within Beijing's strategic sphere, presenting potential intra-alliance friction in the event of an escalation along the Sino-Indian fault line. On a systemic level, the Mecca Agreement aligns with Riyadh's broader doctrine of calculated hedging, expanding economic and critical-infrastructure ties with Beijing while maintaining foundational security ties with Washington. Facing diminished confidence in traditional American security guarantees, the Saudi leadership increasingly employs Chinese investment vehicles under the Belt and Road Initiative as a balancing mechanism.

Consequently, though the Mecca framework does not represent a proxy initiative of either major power, it emerges directly from the strategic void left by the US as it realigns its global posture toward the Indo-Pacific. With Washington's attention centered on strategic competition with China alongside the rollout of NATO 3.0, Middle Eastern actors are being forced to self-insure their security environments. Inevitably, components of this architecture – from Pakistan's defense ties with China to Beijing's growing commercial leverage in the Gulf – remain tied to the broader systemic competition between the US and China.

Sign of a multipolar interim

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is neither a "Sunni NATO" nor a declaration of complete US withdrawal from the region. Rather, it represents an early phase in the shift from unipolar security dependency toward a multi-actor, flexible, and interest-driven network of arrangements. This transition unfolds alongside a global shift in Washington's strategic focus toward systemic competition with China, creating geopolitical vacuums that regional powers are leveraging to expand their strategic autonomy.

The long-term viability of the pact will depend on how effectively the three nations manage their competing priorities, ranging from relations with Iran and potential Saudi-Israeli normalization to India-Pakistan tensions, the US-China rivalry, and the evolving framework of NATO 3.0. For now, the agreement serves less as a concrete military bloc and more as a political declaration signaling the regional reverberations of a shifting global balance of power.

*Opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Anadolu.

