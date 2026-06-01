Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews block Jerusalem entrance in conscription protest Protesters attempt to storm home of Jerusalem traffic police commander, Israeli media report

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) blocked the entrance to West Jerusalem on Monday in protest against mandatory military service and the arrest of draft dodgers.

Israeli news website Walla reported that “Haredi protesters are currently blocking the entrance to Jerusalem at the Chords Bridge, protesting the arrest of draft dodgers.”

The report did not specify the circumstances of the arrests or the number of detainees, but several Israeli cities have recently witnessed similar protests following police action against draft dodgers.

Israel's Channel 12 published footage showing “clashes between Israeli police and hundreds of Haredi protesters who attempted to storm the home of the city's traffic police commander.”

Last March, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned of a severe shortage of soldiers, saying operational pressures and the continued refusal to conscript Haredim were affecting the army’s effectiveness. He called for an extension of mandatory military service.

The protests come amid continuing opposition by ultra-Orthodox communities to military conscription following an Israeli Supreme Court ruling on June 25, 2024, requiring their enlistment and ending state funding for religious institutions whose students refuse military service.

Haredim, who account for about 13% of Israel’s population of 10 million, argue that military service threatens their religious identity and way of life because many devote themselves to Torah study. Prominent rabbis have urged followers to reject the draft and “tear up enlistment orders.”

For decades, most ultra-Orthodox men avoided military service through repeated deferments for religious study until reaching the exemption age, currently set at 26.

Opposition lawmakers accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing legislation that would permanently exempt Haredim from military service to satisfy demands by the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, both of which left the governing coalition earlier this year but are expected to rejoin if such legislation is passed.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul