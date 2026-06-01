Russia's agricultural watchdog says measures are needed to protect phytosanitary safety in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union

Russia expands restrictions on Armenian agricultural products Russia's agricultural watchdog says measures are needed to protect phytosanitary safety in Russia and Eurasian Economic Union

Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor expanded restrictions on Armenian agricultural products on Monday, citing an increase in violations detected during imports.

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision said in a statement that it had banned imports of Armenian grapes, cherries, sweet cherries and apricots.

The restrictions will take effect on June 2.

Rosselkhoznadzor said the measures were necessary to protect the phytosanitary safety of Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as to safeguard state support programs for domestic horticulture, fruit growing and viticulture.

The latest move broadens a series of restrictions recently imposed on Armenian exports.

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor suspended certification of fish products destined for Russia and banned imports of Armenian cucumbers, tomatoes, greens and strawberries.

Restrictions have also been imposed on imports of the mineral water brand Jermuk, as well as one Armenian brandy label and two wine brands.

The agency said the measures were linked to repeated violations identified in imported products.