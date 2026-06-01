Spokesman Dujarric says Israeli strike warnings on Beirut suburbs heighten fear; calls on all actors to respect ceasefire

UN says ‘deeply alarmed’ by escalation in Lebanon Spokesman Dujarric says Israeli strike warnings on Beirut suburbs heighten fear; calls on all actors to respect ceasefire

The UN on Monday expressed deep alarm over escalating violence in southern Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire, urging all parties to ‘respect the cessation of hostilities.’

"We are deeply alarmed by the escalation in military activities across southern Lebanon and beyond," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing. "Israeli warnings of imminent strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs are deeply concerning and have heightened fear and uncertainty among the population in Lebanon."

Dujarric reiterated that "civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted" and called on all actors to "respect the cessation of hostilities and avoid further escalation."

"We condemn all the loss of civilian lives," he said. "There is no alternative to a diplomatic solution to break the cycle of violence and to achieve sustainable stability on both sides of the blue line."

The spokesperson said US-sponsored Lebanon-Israel talks set to resume Tuesday "must be given a real chance to succeed."

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered the deepening of the incursion and the country's forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle.

One of Iran's conditions for a deal to permanently end the war with the US is the end of fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.