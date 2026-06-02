Alphabet announces plan to raise $80B through stock offerings for AI investments Berkshire Hathaway to invest $10B in Alphabet in private placement

US tech company Alphabet announced plans Monday to raise $80 billion through stock offerings to finance its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company said in a statement that it “announced equity offerings totaling $80 billion, in expected aggregate amount, as part of its plan to fund investments in its world-class AI compute infrastructure to meet its unprecedented customer demand.”

According to the statement, $30 billion is expected to be raised through public stock offerings, while $40 billion is planned to be generated through stock sales conducted over time beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

The statement also emphasized that the remaining $10 billion will be raised through a private placement, noting that an agreement has been reached to sell shares to Berkshire Hathaway as part of this process.

Alphabet said the majority of the funds raised will be used to expand its AI infrastructure and global computing capacity.