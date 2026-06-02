Team will work alongside Chinese medical personnel already stationed in Democratic Republic of Congo as well as local health and disease-control authorities

China sends medical experts to DR Congo to help combat Ebola outbreak Team will work alongside Chinese medical personnel already stationed in Democratic Republic of Congo as well as local health and disease-control authorities

China has sent a team of medical experts to the Democratic Republic of Congo to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak, which the World Health Organization has classified as a public health emergency of international concern, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The expert team departed Beijing early this morning and will work alongside Chinese medical personnel already stationed in Congo, as well as local health and disease-control authorities, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The specialists, who have extensive experience in epidemic response, will assist with Ebola prevention and treatment, provide training for health care workers, and support Chinese nationals and institutions operating in the Central African country.

The team will share expertise and help strengthen Congo's capacity for Ebola prevention, control, and treatment.

China's current medical team in Congo has already activated emergency measures, including training, drills, and supply coordination, while continuing to provide frontline medical services to local communities and Chinese citizens in the country.

At least 134 confirmed cases have been reported in the current outbreak in Congo and Uganda, according to an update released Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Deaths from Ebola stand at 18 among confirmed cases in the two countries.

Congolese health authorities indicate that new suspected cases continue to be registered, with a cumulative total of more than 1,000 recorded since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is concentrated in three eastern Congolese provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.