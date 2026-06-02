Foreign Ministry says any attempt to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque is abhorrent and constitutes desecration of holy site

Malaysia condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupiers Foreign Ministry says any attempt to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque is abhorrent and constitutes desecration of holy site

Malaysia strongly condemned the latest raid by Israeli extremist occupiers on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, including their raising of the Israeli flag inside the Muslim holy site, describing the act as a grave provocation and a violation of its sanctity.

In a statement Tuesday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said any attempt to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque is abhorrent and constitutes a desecration of the site.

It said the latest actions by occupiers, which were backed by the Israeli regime, were aimed at altering the reality on the ground as well as the cultural, historical and religious character of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Such actions are provocative and unacceptable and disregard the custodial role over Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem. The international community must not remain silent while hostility and aggression are taking place in plain sight," the ministry said.

Malaysia called on the international community and the United Nations to take immediate and concrete measures to halt the ongoing violations and ensure that Israel is held accountable.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the Palestinian people, Malaysia reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Sunday, Israeli occupiers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection and raised Israeli flags inside its courtyards along with performing provocative rituals.

Since 2003, Israeli police have unilaterally allowed the occupiers to enter the mosque daily during two periods—morning and afternoon prayers—except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinians say Israel is intensifying efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Arab and Islamic identity.

The Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

