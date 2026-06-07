Authorities warn of rising river levels, flash floods and mountain torrents as rainstorms are expected through Tuesday

China activates flood emergency response in 6 regions amid heavy rain forecast Authorities warn of rising river levels, flash floods and mountain torrents as rainstorms are expected through Tuesday

China on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flooding in six provincial-level regions as heavy rainfall is expected to raise river levels and increase flood risks in the coming days.

The measure, the lowest level in China's four-tier emergency response system, covers Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan and Guizhou, according to a government statement.

Heavy rainfall is forecast across the six regions from Sunday through Tuesday, with some areas expected to experience extremely heavy rainstorms.

Authorities warned that water levels in multiple rivers are likely to rise, while small and medium-sized rivers in rain-affected areas face the risk of flooding above warning levels.

Hilly and mountainous areas are also at risk of flash floods and mountain torrents.

The Ministry of Water Resources issued notices to local water authorities and river basin management bodies, urging them to implement flood prevention and response measures.

