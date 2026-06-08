More than 130 people were injured and thousands displaced as the powerful quake triggered landslides, damaged buildings and infrastructure across Mindanao

Death toll from 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 31, 12 others missing More than 130 people were injured and thousands displaced as the powerful quake triggered landslides, damaged buildings and infrastructure across Mindanao

At least 31 people have been killed, while a dozen others remain missing after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines on Monday morning, local GMA News Online reported, citing provincial authorities.

The earthquake, which occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time off the coast of Sarangani province, caused widespread damage across parts of Mindanao, toppling buildings, disrupting power and water services, and triggering landslides in several areas.

More than 130 people were injured, while thousands of residents were displaced as authorities evacuated communities and assessed structural damage.

Several schools and government offices suspended operations on what was supposed to be the opening day of the new school year.

General Santos City and nearby provinces were among the hardest hit, with emergency responders continuing search-and-rescue operations in damaged structures.

Following the quake, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves exceeding 3 meters (10 feet) above normal tidal levels were possible along some coastlines following the earthquake.

The tsunami warning was later cancelled by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, as observed wave heights were deemed too small to cause damage.

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia earlier urged residents in vulnerable coastal communities to move to higher ground as a precaution.

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A strong 6.1-magnitude aftershock struck the region about two hours after the main earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), raising concerns over additional damage and hampering rescue operations.

According to local reports, several buildings, classrooms, and school facilities were damaged across Mindanao. Authorities also carried out emergency inspections at airports and other critical infrastructure in affected areas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed government agencies to act immediately in disaster response and relief efforts, ordering the rapid delivery of assistance to affected communities and the acceleration of damage assessments.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines temporarily suspended operations at General Santos City Airport following the earthquake and the tsunami warning issued by PHIVOLCS.

The earthquake's impact was felt across the wider region. Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for parts of western and eastern Japan's Pacific coast.

Kyodo News Agency reported that tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3.28 feet) could reach Miyako Island and the Yaeyama Islands in Okinawa. Residents were advised to stay away from coastal areas until the advisory was lifted.

Rescue teams continue searching for the missing as local, regional, and national authorities coordinate relief operations and assess the full extent of the damage.

*Aamir Latif and Faisal Mahmud contributed to the story