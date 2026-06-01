Erdogan says Türkiye confronts efforts to reshape region through bloodshed, advances defense industry Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye acting to counter regional schemes amid ongoing conflicts, stressing national unity, continued progress in defense industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Türkiye is working to counter efforts to reshape the region through ongoing conflicts, while continuing to strengthen its defense industry.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan said efforts are being made to shape regional developments through “bloodshed and tears” in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan and Yemen, adding that Türkiye is working to foil such “games” while also seeking to strengthen the gains the country has made over the past 23 years.

He said Türkiye is also “making history” in the defense industry and remains focused on its long-term goals amid what he described as a period of major regional and global change.

"There is a Türkiye that stands as an island of stability amid regional tensions,” Erdogan said, and added that “as the government and alliance, we are aware that we have assumed a historic responsibility at a time of historic transformations. We have no time to engage in quarrels or polemics.”



Referring to the 573rd anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet, Erdogan said the nation marked the historic occasion with pride, celebrating its spirit together with thousands of citizens gathered last week.



He also said Istanbul would remain Turkish and Muslim despite what he described as opposition from “remnants of Byzantium.”



Erdogan said Hagia Sophia, with the call to prayer rising from its minarets, has long stood as a symbol of the conquest, noting that it was left in a state of sorrow for many years.

He further stated that after 86 years, Türkiye “broke the chains” placed on Hagia Sophia and restored it to its place in civilization, where it once again stands as a symbol of the conquest, with Quran recitations echoing through its dome and the call to prayer rising from its minarets.

Stressing national unity, Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to stand together, grow stronger and move forward as one nation.