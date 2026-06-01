US president vows to maintain naval blockade as 'piece of steel' if Tehran halts diplomatic exchanges

Trump says 'going silent' would be good amid reports of Iran suspending talks US president vows to maintain naval blockade as 'piece of steel' if Tehran halts diplomatic exchanges

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would welcome a period of silence if Iran suspends indirect peace talks with Washington.

"I think we've been talking too much, if you want to know the truth. I think going silent would be very good," Trump told NBC News.

He clarified that a pause in dialogue does not necessarily mean an immediate resumption of strikes, but he vowed to "keep the blockade," describing it as a "piece of steel."

The US president noted that he can wait "as long as they want" because Tehran is "losing a fortune" under current restrictions.

The remarks follow reports from the semi-official Tasnim news agency that Iran halted exchanges via mediators to protest Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Tasnim said the Iranian negotiating team would halt "talks and exchanges of texts through mediators" until its demands regarding Gaza and Lebanon are met.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Efforts for a solution, however, have continued since.

The US also implemented a blockade of Iranian ports and says its forces have redirected 121 commercial vessels and disabled five to date.

One of Iran's conditions for a deal to permanently end the war with the US is the end of fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

'I don’t care' if peace negotiations with Iran are over

Separately, Trump told CNBC that “I don’t care” if peace negotiations with Iran are over.

“I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Trump was quoted as saying when asked about reports that Iranian negotiators will stop communications with the US due to Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Trump said he was “going to ask” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “what’s going on with Lebanon.”

According to the Israeli media, Trump and Netanyahu held a phone call on Monday. No further details were provided.

According to CNBC, Trump said he was not worried about oil prices, which spiked following the report in Iranian state media that Tehran is vowing to “completely block” the Strait of Hormuz in addition to halting negotiations.

“I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance,” Trump said.