There will be no Israeli troops going to Lebanese capital Beirut, Trump says after phone call with premier Netanyahu

Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agreed to cease hostilities There will be no Israeli troops going to Lebanese capital Beirut, Trump says after phone call with premier Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other.

Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that he had "a very productive call" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and received assurances that Tel Aviv would not send troops to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"There will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back," Trump said.

The US president said that through senior intermediaries, he had communicated with Hezbollah and secured a commitment to bring hostilities to a halt.

"Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," he added.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.