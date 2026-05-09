Ties between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur developing despite slight decline in trade volumes, says Russian president

Putin holds talks with Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar following Victory Day celebrations Ties between Moscow and Kuala Lumpur developing despite slight decline in trade volumes, says Russian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday held talks with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in Moscow following annual Victory Day celebrations.

According to the Kremlin, Putin described Russia’s relations with Malaysia as “developing well,” saying trade and economic ties continue to grow despite “some adjustments” and a slight decline in trade volumes that he said would be overcome in the near future.

He said Moscow and Kuala Lumpur cooperate closely through international organizations, including the United Nations, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Putin also noted Malaysia’s current ASEAN chairmanship and said the sides agreed on joint initiatives during talks last year in Tatarstan, Russia.

“I would like to thank you again and express hope that relations between our countries will continue to develop steadily,” he said.

On Saturday, Russia held its annual military parade marking the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II on Red Square, with Putin and the leaders of several foreign countries, including Iskandar along with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.