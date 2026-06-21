Qatar state minister says incident was operational, ‘not an act of sabotage’

Qatar says 13 killed, 66 injured in factory blast Qatar state minister says incident was operational, ‘not an act of sabotage’

At least 13 workers were killed and 66 others injured after an explosion at a factory in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, the Qatari minister of state for energy affairs said on Monday.

Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi told a press conference that the casualties were caused by the incident at the industrial complex, revising an earlier toll provided by the Interior Ministry.

Al-Kaabi said the incident was operational and technical in nature, “not an act of sabotage,” adding that a fire caused by the blast had been brought under control.

He said the explosion had no impact on liquefied natural gas export operations, main facilities, or Ras Laffan Port.

The Interior Ministry said early Monday that 54 people had been injured and 18 others missing after the explosion.

Civil defense teams, along with the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, launched operations to locate those unaccounted for, the ministry said.

Authorities had also said no leak posing a threat to public safety had been recorded following the blast.