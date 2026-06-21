Former officer at Syria’s Sednaya prison arrested over torture, executions during Assad era Interior Ministry says ex-colonel oversaw executions, torture, transfer of detainees’ bodies at notorious military prison

Syrian authorities announced Sunday the arrest of a former officer at Syria’s notorious Sednaya military prison accused of overseeing torture and executions during the Assad era.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said security units in the northern city of Aleppo arrested Haitham Rahhal, a former colonel who served at Sednaya prison under the former regime.

Preliminary investigations showed Rahhal began his service at the prison as a captain before later becoming a security officer and eventually being promoted to colonel, the ministry said.

Authorities accused him of overseeing torture operations and “serious violations” against detainees, as well as supervising the transfer of victims’ bodies to Tishreen Military Hospital in Damascus.

The ministry said Rahhal also admitted overseeing execution platforms in coordination with military officials, field court judges and former prison director Mahmoud Maatiq.

Authorities said the suspect later served in several security posts, including Baloni prison in Homs in 2019, the Military Police Command in Damascus and a police branch in Deir ez-Zor.

The ministry said the arrest was part of ongoing efforts to pursue individuals involved in crimes committed against Syrians during the former regime and refer them to the judiciary.

Located north of Damascus, Sednaya prison became one of Syria’s most notorious detention centers after the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

International human rights groups have repeatedly documented torture and abuse at the prison.

In a 2017 report, Amnesty International said around 13,000 people were secretly executed at the prison between 2011 and 2015.

The new Syrian administration has repeatedly announced arrests of individuals accused of committing abuses against civilians during the 2011-2024 conflict as part of efforts to pursue accountability.​​​​​​​

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, bringing an end to the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref