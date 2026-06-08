Air defense systems activated in Iranian capital amid renewed military escalation with Israel, according to Iran state media

New explosions rock Tehran as Iran, Israel exchange strikes Air defense systems activated in Iranian capital amid renewed military escalation with Israel, according to Iran state media

A new wave of explosions rocked the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday amid a renewed military escalation between Iran and Israel.

The explosions were heard in western Tehran, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported, adding that air defense systems were activated in the city.

Air defenses were also activated in Kermanshah in western Iran, the local news outlet Khabar Fouri said on Telegram.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN aired footage it said showed an Israeli attack on military infrastructure in southern Tehran.

The video was aired right after the Israeli army said its warplanes had completed a “large-scale strike” on what it called the Iranian regime’s strategic defense systems.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

*Writing by Lina Altawell