Russian forces capture village of Molocharka, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region Russian forces capture village of Molocharka, according to Defense Ministry

Russia on Monday claimed that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces captured the village of Molocharka, located about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) north of the front-line town of Kostiantynivka.

The village is referred to in the statement as Khimik.

Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement that Russian forces launched 17 attacks near six settlements in the Kostiantynivka front, but made no mention of Molocharka.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia’s recent claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.