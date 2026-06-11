'United States continues to demonstrate in practical terms its commitment to NATO every day,' Mark Rutte stresses

NATO chief says US remains fully committed to alliance 'United States continues to demonstrate in practical terms its commitment to NATO every day,' Mark Rutte stresses

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the transatlantic alliance, stressing that Washington continues to play a leading role in NATO's collective defense.

"The United States remains fully committed to NATO," Rutte told reporters during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Brussels.

"We see that commitment every day all over the alliance with US troops in Europe, US leadership within the alliance, and US contributions to our collective defense," he said when asked whether Norway could still rely on NATO and the US in the event of an attack.

Rutte said Washington's commitment is demonstrated through concrete actions, noting that the US continues to support NATO's security architecture on a daily basis.

The NATO chief also highlighted the growing strategic importance of the Arctic and High North, describing Norway's expertise and leadership as essential to the alliance's posture in the region.

Store, meanwhile, emphasized that increased defense spending should be coordinated among allies to strengthen NATO's overall capabilities and regional defense plans.

He noted that all Nordic countries are now integrated into NATO's command structure in Norfolk, Virginia, reflecting evolving security realities and Europe's growing responsibility within the alliance.

Earlier on Thursday, Store also met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.